Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Lafia Legislative Progressives Forum has called on the people of Arikya community of Lafia Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, to support government at all levels for development to thrive.

Out of the thirteen (13) Electoral Wards of Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, nine Councilors with their supporters, in a courtesy visit to the Emir of Arikya, Alhaji Usman Abbas Buba to solicit the support of the people of the community to accord maximum support to government of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leader of the Lafia Legislative Progressives Forum who is also the Speaker, Lafia local government council of the state, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim Uba spoke on behalf of the councilors, noting that they were thrilled by the laudable developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule.

He said the nine electoral wards was neglected by the previous government in terms of social amenities but the present government in the country under President Buhari and the state Governor Engr. Sule within the shortest possible time has awarded the only about 20 Kilometers access road to Arikya, saying their people will ever remain grateful to them.

“We want to felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari and the State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule for approving the construction of the decade road that people of this community suffered which will soon be flagged off and work will soon commenced from Nasarawa Eggon – Arikya – Ashige.

“You can see how large people of this community are, we are agrarians, during farming season, we find it very difficult to convey our farm produce to home or market. But now, under the administration of Engr. Sule in collaboration with the federal government have approved the construction of this road down to Arikya, which the Governor Promised to complete the road to Ashige.”

According to him, the people of the nine Ward Progressives Forum, converged in Arikya to rejoin with the government and ensure total support to the government of the day for more dividends of achievements

Oh his part, the Emir of Arikya, Alh Usman Abbas Buba appreciated the present government for coming to their aide saying his people did not voted them in vain, hence he called on all and sundry to support the government irrespective of political differences.

“When I heard of the good gesture done to my community, I was very happy not only me, but the entire people of my community, Arikya. The construction of this road is long overdue but during this regime, God allowed them to commenced the construction of the road, we are grateful.

But, aside the road, I am pleading with the government to extend its developmental projects again to my community because we don’t have hospital, portable drinking water, and electricity’.

One of the community members interviewed, Haruna Abubakar Sarduna said, the community is copiously behind the meaningful growth of the government of the day and promised to promote its policies and programme.