From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, has donated 4,402 textbooks to 2,490 pupils in Doma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Brig Gen Louis Lepdung, Commander of the Special Forces, who made the disclosure on Monday in Doma LGA, said the gesture was in commemoration of the 2022 Nigerian Army’s Day Celebration.

The commander explained that he donated the books on behalf of Gen Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

He explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from Doma Central Science Pilot Primary School, Roman Catholic Mission (RCM) Primary School, Doma, and Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Primary School Doma.

He added that the educational outreach was aimed at contributing to the development of the younger generation to enable them to realise their potential and achieve their dreams.

He noted that the Army intervenes from time to time in different sectors of human life to show the people that they care about their welfare and wellbeing.

The commander promised to do everything possible to tackle criminal elements in the area and the state entirely.

On his part, Ahmed Usman-Sarki, Chairman, Doma LGA expressed gratitude to the 4 Spacial Forces for the gesture towards contributing to the educational development of the pupils.

The LGA boss said since the establishment of the Army formation in the area, the officers have been doing a lot towards curtailing the armed robbery along Doma/Lafia road that hitherto happened frequently.

“Today the Army has again shown that they also care about the future of the young pupils by donating reading materials in basic subjects,” the chairman said.

He advised the Head Teachers (HM) of the benefiting schools to use the books for the purpose it was given.

Responding to the Head Master, Tina Attah-Garba, Head Teacher, RCM Doma, expressed gratitude to the Army for the gesture.

She further added that the textbooks would be distributed accordingly while appealing that other agencies should also partake in the strengthening of the education sector of the state.