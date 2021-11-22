From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has granted the request of Governor Abdullahi Sule to appoint five additional Special Advisers in the state.

Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced the House approval during its sitting in Lafia today.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said that the additional Special Advisers by the Governor was to assist him in the task of providing dividends of democracy to the people.

‘This House has accordingly approved 5 additional Special Advisers for Gov. Abdullahi Sule to appoint.

‘This House wishes His Excellency well in providing good governance for the people of the state,’ he said.

The Speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the House resolution for the Governor’s further necessary action.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, while presenting the Governor’s letter, said that Governor Sule is seeking for the approval of five additional Special Advisers.

He said that the governor is in need of more tools and materials to assist him in piloting the affairs of the state.

The majority leader said that those to be appointed are people of proven integrity and have wealth of experience that would add value to the state.

In 2019, the House has approved 15 Special Advisers for Governor Sule and with this development, the Governor can appoint up to 20 Special Advisers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .