From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has approved the ceding of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital ( DASH), Lafia to Federal Government to serve as Federal University Teaching Hospital,( FUTH), Lafia.

This was announced on Monday by the speaker of the house, Ibrahim Balarabe during the House resolution after Tanko Tunga the Majority Leader of the House read Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s Request Letter for Ceding of DASH to FG during the House proceedings.

The Speaker said that the establishment of Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia by the Federal Government is a good development to the State.

” Apart from improving on the health and standard of living of our people, it will also create employment opportunities for our people and other Nigerians.

” We have agreed and approved the request of His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the Ceding of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital to serve as Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia.

” We have also agreed and approved that all assets and liabilities including personnel in the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital being ceded to the Federal Government,” he said .

The Speaker read Gov. Sule’s letter as thus” the RT Hon. Speaker is already aware of the concerted efforts being made by the Government and relevant stakeholders towards the establishment of the Federal University Teaching Hospital and its location in Lafia, the state capital.

” The Hon. Speaker is also aware that in order to facilitate the establishment of the Teaching Hospital in Lafia, it became imperative for Government to consider the need to cede its premier tertiary health institution.

” The Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital for the purpose in view of the structure and available facilities therein to support such institution.

” As you are aware, the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital was established vide Nasarawa State Legal Notice No.8 of 2021.

” The Hospital has the following facilities : Main hospital complex, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Nasarawa State Infectious Diseases, Diagnostics and Research Centre, Staff Quarters, Taimako Cancer Screening Centre, New Hospital complex and DASH Annex.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to Gov. Sule for his necessary action.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader who led the debate spoke extensively on the benefits that would be achieved on the establishment of the teaching hospital in the state, DASH Lafia proximity to Federal University Lafia, and the already existing facilities while calling on his colleagues to give expeditious support emphasizing that the ceding should include taken over of Staff of the hospital.

The House also commended Sen. Tanko Al-Makura for sponsoring the bill for the establishment of the teaching hospital describing the development as a good omen for the state.