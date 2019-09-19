Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has released N88 million as counterpart funds for the Value Chain Development Programme, an initiative of the Federal Government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Sule disclosed this, yesterday, while handing over agricultural equipments donated by the Japanese government to beneficiaries in Azara, Awe Local Government Area.

He said the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IFAD to allow it participate in the value chain development programme, a scheme which he explained would improve cassava and rice value chain for small farmers.

The governor, restated the commitment of his administration to give agriculture its pride of place as the major revenue earner for the state.

He said the vision was for Nasarawa State to produce, at least, 25 per cent of the total rice production in the country.

Meanehile, the state House of Assembly has approved the N5 billion bond request by Governor Sule to facilitate the execution of various projects in the state.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the approval of the bond in Lafia, yesterday, thanking legislators for their maturity and understanding in approving the loan request.

“I thank you for unanimously agreeing that the bond should be approved, and that the request of the governor is granted,” he said.