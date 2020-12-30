The Nasarawa State House of Assembly says it is backing the state government’s move to harmonize all revenues, due to the state and local governments, with a view to blocking leakages.

To this end, the assembly on Wednesday passed into second reading a bill for a Law to provide for the Harmonisation and Collection of all Revenues due to the State and Local Governments in Nasarawa State and the Establishment of Relevant Administrative Structures and Other Purposes Connected Therewith.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced the passage of the bill into first and second reading, after the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Tanko Tunga, had moved a motion for the passage at the House proceedings in Lafia.

Abdullahi said that the bill, when passed into law, would ensure transparency and accountability in revenue collection in the state.

The speaker commended his colleagues for turning up for the House sitting, on short notice, as the assembly was on recess, and he had slated Dec. 31 2020, for the presentation of the report on the bill by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

” This government is up and doing to see how the state can be moved to the next level of development”, Tunga said earlier, while presenting the substance of the bill, stressing: ” This bill, if passed into law, will harmonize all revenues and will block leakages in revenue collection in the state.”

The majority leader, therefore, urged his colleagues to support the bill, while Mr Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader, seconded the motion for the bill to scale first and second reading.

Jatau noted that when the bill was passed into law, it would boost revenue generation, thereby boosting development across the state.

In their contributions, Mr Daniel Ogazi ( APC-Kokona East) and Mr Suleiman Yakubu ( APC-Awe South) also backed the bill, saying that it would ensure transparency and accountability in revenue collection in the state, when passed into law.

Following the adoption of the motion by the majority leader, the House unanimously passed the bill into first and second reading. ( NAN)