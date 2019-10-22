Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of all commissioners-designate as nominated by Governor Abdullahi Sule after a two-day screening process.

The nominees will make up Governor Sule’s cabinet after having been given portfolios.

Speaker of the Assembly Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced this on Tuesday after completing the screening of 6 commissioner nominees who appeared for screening at the floor of the House in Lafia.

According to the speaker, “If we will recall, on Monday, 21 October 2019, the House screened 9 commissioners, Ahmed Baba Yahaya, Philip Dada, Othman Bala Adam, Dr Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana.

“Others include Obadiah Boyi, Yusuf Aliyu Turaki, Dr Salihu Ahmad Alizaga, Dogo Shammah and Prof.Otaki Allahnanah.

‘And today, we have screened the remaining 6 commissioner nominees which are Haruna Ogbole Adamu, Ibrahim Musa Ekye, Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo, Abubakar Muhammed Imam, Hajiya Halima Ahmadu Jabiru and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu.

“The above screened nominees of Monday, 21st October and Tuesday 22 October 2019 are hereby confirmed after the House find them worthy of their appointments,” he said.

The Speaker urged the confirmed nominees to rule the people of the state with the fear of God and to discharge their duties without fear or favour if finally sworn in by the Governor.

On the 16th October, Governor Abdullahi Sule had submitted a list 15 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the state executive council.