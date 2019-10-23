Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of all commissioners designate nominated by Governor Abdullahi Sule after a two-day screening process.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced this yesterday after completing the screening of last batch of six nominees.

The speaker urged the confirmed nominees to discharge their duties with the fear of God and without fear or favour when sworn in by the governor.

Governor Sule is expected assign portfolios to the 15 commissionership nominees following their screening. In the last five months, the state has been operating without commissioners/executive council after the swearing in of the governor on May 29.