from Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) has lauded the management of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia on quality healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Health, Mr Usman Labaran Shafa gave the commendation when management of the state owned hospital appeared before the Committee for 2023 budget defence in Lafia yesterday.

Similarly, the managements of Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NSHIA) and School of Nursing and Midwifery also appeared before the Committee for their 2023 budget defence.

Shafa said that the committee would continue to give health agencies across the state adequate support to enable them succeed in their activities.

“We have decided to invite you to tell us what you intend to spend and generate as revenue as contained in the 2023 budget.

“You are also to tell us if you have any problem or challenge with any economic code in the budget.

“As ours is to ensure that the right thing is done in the interest of the health of our people, as a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

“DASH is doing well and we are happy with your performance and we urge you to keep it up,” he said.

The chairman commended the health agencies fo their excellent budget presentations.

Shafa also commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for giving adequate attention to the health sector.

Earlier, Dr. Hassan Ikrama, the CMD of DASH thanked Governor Sule and the committee for prioritizing the health sector in the state.

He said that the management and staff of the centre would continue to be committed to their duties for the overall development of the health sector.

The CMD said that the Teaching Hospital, if established would improve on the health status of the people of the state and would create employment opportunities.

On his part, Dr Gaza Gwamna, the Executive Secretary of Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency disclosed that many state workers have enrolled into the scheme.

He also appreciated Governor Sule and the committee for supporting the hospital activities to succeed.