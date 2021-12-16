From Abel Leonard Lafia
Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) has confirmed all 14 commissioner-nominees including 28-year-old female sent by Governor Abdullahi Sule.
Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, Speaker of the House announced their confirmation after their screening during the House proceedings today in Lafia.
He urged the commissioner-nominees to live above board while discharging their duties.
Those confirmed are Hon Yakubu Kwanta -Akwanga, Hon Yusuf Aliyu Turaki- Awe, Hajiya Aishatu Rufai Ibrahim- Awe, Hon. Salihu Enah- Doma, Prof. Umar Mika’il Gurku- Karu, Nuhu Ibrahim Oshafu-Keana.
“Idris Mohammed Idris- Keffi, Mohammed Tanimu Sarki – Lafia, Abimiku Hannatu Bala- Lafia, Hajiya Fatu Jemita Sabo- Nasarawa, Yakubu Mohammed Lawal- Nassarawa Eggon, Daniel Agyeno – Obi, Pharm. Ahmed Baba Yahaya- Toto and Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa- Wamba,” he said.
The speaker directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to Governor Sule for his further necessary action.
