The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed all 14 commissioner-nominees, which includes a 28-year-old female, sent by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced their confirmation after their screening during the House proceedings today in Lafia.

The speaker urged the commissioner nominees to live above board while discharging their duties when inaugurated by Governor Sule.

Those confirmed are Hon Yakubu Kwanta – Akwanga, Hon Yusuf Aliyu Turaki – Awe, Hajiya Aishatu Rufai Ibrahim – Awe, Hon Salihu Enah – Doma, Prof. Umar Mika’il Gurku – Karu, Nuhu Ibrahim Oshafu – Keana.

Engr Idris Mohammed Idris- Keffi, Mohammed Tanimu Sarki – Lafia, Abimiku Hannatu Bala- Lafia, Hajiya Fatu Jemita Sabo- Nasarawa, Yakubu Mohammed Lawal- Nassarawa Eggon, Daniel Agyeno – Obi, Pharm. Ahmed Baba Yahaya- Toto and Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa- Wamba,” he said.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to Gov. Sule for his further necessary action.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga ( APC – Awe North), the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the confirmation of the commissioner nominees.

Hon Abel Bala ( PDP- Nasarawa Eggon West), the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion.

The House unanimously confirmed the commissioner nominees

On Dec 9, Governor Sule submitted a list of 14 commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

Out of the 14, commissioners, 3 are returning, representing Nasarawa, Toto and Awe (Aliyu Turaki).

A professor and a 28-year-old female lawyer, the first of its kind in the state, are also included as nominees.

