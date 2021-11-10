From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed Dr Rabo Dakare, the only Professor of Development Economy in the State with Economics Department, Nasarawa State University, Keffi and 17 others as Overseers of the 18 Development Areas in the State.

Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced their confirmations after the House Leader Hon Umar Tanko Tunga (APC- Awe North) moved a motion to that effect which was seconded by Hon Abel Yakubu Bala (PDP – Nassarawa Eggon West), the Minority Leader, during the House proceedings in Lafia Wednesday.

Those appointed as overseers for second term are Hon Bello Akoza – Ekye; Hon Amos Tsaku – Agidi; and Hon Iliyasu Miryam – Umaisha; while Hon Salihu Adamu was appointed for the third term as Overseer of Udege Development Area.

The House Speaker congratulated them on their appointments and wished them well.

Daily Sun reports that the Nasarawa state House of Assembly had screened and confirmed the nominations of Hon Sadiq Akiri – Azara; Yunusa Amwe – Akwanga West; Hon Bello Akoza – Ekye; Barr Haruna Mohammed – Lafia East; Yahuza Ahmadu Na’ allah – Lafia North; Mohammed Baba Abdullahi – Giza; Dauda Danladi Agbo – Daddere; and Luka Ayele – Jenkwe.

Others are Amos Tsaku – Agidi; Moses Anvah – Akun; Shaibu Umar Loko – Loko; Salihu Adamu – Udege; Ibrahim Arafat – Karshi; Dr Rabo Dakare – Panda; Yusuf Samson – Gadabuke; Iliyasu Miryam – Umaisha; Adamu Omale – Agwada; and Solomon Bande – Farin Ruwa.

‘They are hereby screened and confirmed as Overseers of 18 development areas of the state,’ the Speaker said.

He urged the appointees to discharge their duties without fear or favour, directing the Clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to the governor for further action.

