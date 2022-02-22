From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa House of Assembly has issued a two-week ultimatum to the state government to pay 496 newly employed secondary school teachers their three months salaries.

The House said clearing the salary arrears would improve the standard of living of the teachers, motivate them, boost their morale and enhance the standard of education in the state.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi gave the directive when five senior government officials appeared before the House in Lafia, yesterday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Those that appeared are the Commissioners for Education, Fati Sabo and that of Finance, Daniel Agyeno, the Accountant General, Zaka Yakubu, Head of Civil Service, Abari Aboki and Director, Salary Bureau, Sule Dahir.

“Our concern is to ensure those teachers are paid. This House will never accept a situation where the lives of our children will be jeopardised.

“We are not here to play to the gallery, to bring issue where there are no issues but to ensure the right things are always done as the representatives of our people. We are giving you from now to the end of working hours of next week to pay the teachers their salaries and so shall it be,” he said.