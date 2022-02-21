From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has giving two weeks ultimatum to the state government to pay 496 newly employed secondary school teachers their three months salary.

This the House said is to motivate the teachers, boost their morale and enhance the standard of education for betterment of the future of the children in the State.

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House gave the directive when five senior government officials appeared before the House in Lafia Monday.

Those that appeared are the State Commissioners of Education Fati J. Sabo and that of Finance Daniel Agyeno, the State Accountant General ( AG) Zaka Yakubu, Head of Civil Service Abari N. Aboki and Director, Salary Bureau Sule Dahir.

The Speaker said that prompt payment of salary would not only improve on the standard of living of the teachers but would also improve the standard of education in the state.

” We have decided to invite you because members are sad. Teachers numbering over 400 were employed, documented and posted to schools.

” The expectation of the members and the government is that, at the end of the month those teachers employed should receive their salary.

” But after three months of their employment, they were not paid, take yourself to be in their shoes, how will they survive.

” Our concern is to ensure that those teachers are paid. This House will never accept a situation where the lives of our children will be jeopardized,” he said.

“We are not here to play to the gallery, to bring issue where there are no issues but to ensure that the right things are always done as the representatives of our people. “He said.

The Speaker has directed the Head of Service and all those saddle with the responsibility of the payment to pay the newly employed teachers within two weeks from today Monday.

” We are given you from now and the end of the working hours of next week to pay the teachers their salaries and so shall it be, ” he said.

Earlier, Mr Nicholas Abari Aboki, the Head of Service has confirmed the employment of 496 teachers.

The Head of Service has assured of writing a Memo to Gov Abdullahi Sule for approval on the payment of the teachers salary immediately.