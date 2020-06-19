Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly Friday, has pleaded with the Coalition of Health Professionals, State Chapter to accept the new offer of 25% from 20% of Covid-19 incentive by the State Government.

Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Alkali, (APC Lafia North) made the appeal today Friday at the continuation of the negotiation meeting the striking health workers and the Assembly.

The member representing Lafia North at the State Assembly said considering the effect of the strike of the Health Workers on the people of the state and the importance attached to it, the Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has directed him and Chairman Committee on Health to suspend all their engagements and join heads together to find a lasting solution towards ending the face off.

He appreciated the Coalition for availing themselves for amicable resolutions.

He said the assembly will not rest until the matter is resolve and the striking health workers return to work.

Also speaking, Chairman, Nigeria Medical and Health Workers, Dr Bulus Peter Usman appreciated the effort of the State Assembly and promised to do their best to see to its end in consultation with their members.

“We will carry them along and discuss possible ways to accept the offer and return to work.”

Wednesday next week has been slated for another meeting.