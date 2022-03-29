From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has lauded the state government for establishing Infectious Disease and Research Centre in the state to tackle many challenges in the health sector.

To this end, the House has passed into second reading A bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Infectious Disease and Research Centre ( NASIDARC) and other Matters Connected Therein.

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced the passage of the bill into second reading during the House proceedings in Lafia today.

The Speaker said that the agency was to detect, prevent and control diseases in the state.

” This is to improve on the health and standard of living of our people.

” As a healthy nation is a wealthy nation,” he said.

The Speaker also said that the NASIDARC will create job opportunity to the people of the state, if finally passed into law.

” I will commit the bill to the House Committee on Health to work on it and report back to the House in the next 8 weeks,” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi has commended the state government for establishing NASIDARC considering the significance roles it will play in addressing the health need of the people.

The Speaker further assured that the House would continue to give the executive arm all the necessary support to succeed.

The Speaker while welcoming members of APC back from convention said ” Let me use this opportunity to congratulate the APC family for our successful outing during the National convention.

” it is indeed a signal for the victory of the party in 2023 against the thinking of the oppositions, APC comes out stronger and it is indeed a successful one.

” APC comes out strongly during the convention and the party is set to take over all positions in 2023.Insha Allah.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House gave the substance of the bill and moved a motion for the bill to scale second reading.

The Majority Leader called on his colleagues to support the bill to scale second reading for the benefit of the entire state.

Hon Mohammed Muluku, the Chief Whip of the House seconded the motion.

Also Contributing, Hon Mohammed Okpoku, Hon Labaran Usman Shafa, Hon Mohammed Omadefu, Hon David Maiyaki and Hon Abdulaziz SK Danladi have commended the state government for establising the NASIDARC in the state.

They have said that the bill if passed would also attract investors to the sector and would create jobs in the state.

The House unanimously passed the bill into second reading.