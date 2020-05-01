Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, a member representing Nasarawa Central constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, is dead.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku, representing Udege/Loko constituency, announced the death of the lawmaker to newsmen on Friday in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State.

Okpoku said that Suleiman died in the late hours of Thursday, April 30th, following a brief illness at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi.

He said that the remains of the lawmaker would buried by 9am on Friday in Nasarawa local government area.

“I am very sad news to announce the death of my colleague, Hon Suleiman Adamu, who is from the same local government with me.

” His death is a painful loss to us and we will continue to pray for the reposed of his soul,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased left behind one wife and five children.(NAN)