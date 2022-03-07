From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Management Staff of Nasarawa State House of Assembly and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria ( PASAN) of the State Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, over his leadership and improved workers’ welfare.

The Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Ibrahim Musa, and PASAN Chairman Dauda Nuhu gave the commendation when they paid the Speak a thank you visit at his Lafia office.

The Acting Clerk and the parliamentary union leader said that they were at the Speaker’s office to appreciate him over improvement in their welfare and his all-inclusive leadership qualities urging him to sustain the tempo.

‘We have come to appreciate the Speaker and gave him a pass mark, to pass a vote of confidence on his leadership. We are the ones in this House right from inception, and, honestly, we have never had it so good. Mr Speaker is trying,’ Musa said.

They prayed for more prosperity, success and God’s guidance and protection for the Speaker in carrying out his responsibilities just as they used the opportunity to make a case for their casual staff in the House to get permanent and Pensionable appointments.

Responding, Speaker Abdullahi appreciated the management and parliamentary union of the assembly for the visit and has assured them of more good days ahead.

‘Very soon our casual staff will be given permanent and pensionable appointments by God’s grace. It is an issue that we have discussed extensively with the governor.

‘I will not dwell much on this but be hopeful, I assure you it will soon be a thing of the past because many of the casual staff have spent more than 10 years and have families

‘I thank you sincerely for the visit and I urge you to continue in this spirit, the spirit of teamwork, unity and togetherness so that together we can take Nasarawa Assembly to greater heights. You people have been giving me serious cooperation and I urge you to sustain it,’ Speaker Balarabe added.