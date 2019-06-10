Linus Oota , Lafia

As the 6th Nasarawa State House of Assembly is set for inauguration today, Mohammed Okpoku, has vowed to contest the speakership position against the anointed candidate of the party Balarabe Abdullahi.

Okpoku, who is representing Udege / Loko state constituency was the chairman of finance and appropriation committee in the last assembly and a strong contender for the position of speaker if the next assembly.

The chances of Abdullahi, who represents Umaisha / Ugya State Constituency are bright especially given the way he has been able to carry out his duties in the last four years as speaker of the assembly

The Chief Press Secretary to Abdullahi, Jibrin Gonna assured of his victory adding that so far over 19 out of 24 members have signified their intention to vote for his principal.

He said that the election will be an easy ride for Abdullahi because the members believe in his leadership qualities and have all agreed to return him as speaker.