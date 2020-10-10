The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Thursday organised a one-day public hearing on Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Bill 2020, to get inputs from critical stakeholders with a view to curbing the menace in the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, while declaring the event open in Lafia, said the bill if passed and signed into law would tackle the rate of gender-based violence in the state. Balarabe-Abdullahi, who was represented by Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, thanked the stakeholders for attending the function and assured them that their inputs would be critically analysed and used accordingly.

He restated the continued determination of the House to pass resolutions and bills that would tackle rape and gender-based violence for the overall development of the state. Earlier, Mohammed Alkali, the chairman, House Joint Committee on Judiciary and Women Affairs, said that the public hearing would also give the assembly direction in order to ensure the success of the bill.