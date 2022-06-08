From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed 13 bills into law and 11 resolutions between June 2021 and June 2022.

Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House disclosed this on Wednesday while delivering his speech to mark the end of the third session of the Sixth Nasarawa Assembly legislative year in Lafia.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Speaker has lauded members’ high sense of dedication and patriotism while discharging their duties in the year under review.

“Honourable members, let me note with a profound sense of satisfaction that within the past twelve months, you have discharged your duties with a high sense of dedication and patriotism.

“From available records before me, it is evident that this Hon. House, within the period under review, passed a total of 13 bills while 8 others are in various stages of passage.

“Let me quickly add that a total of 11 resolutions also saw the light of the day within the session.

“I want to assure the people of the state that we will strive to surpass the achievements of past assemblies,” he said.

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has assured of his continued commitment to carrying all members along while discharging his duties.

“Let me assure you all that as the leader of this legislature, I will continue to take you into confidence in everything that I do.

“As a summation, I want to inform you all that this Goodwill that you have been showering on me will certainly not be taken for granted,” he said.

The Speaker has appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule for completely rehabilitating the hallowed Chambers of the state House of Assembly,

“This gesture, as refreshing as it is, has indeed positively transformed the work ethic amongst staff and Hon members thus enabling us to discharge our duties more efficiently and expeditiously.

“To me, this is a clear demonstration of the benefits of the partnership existing between the legislature and the Executive in the state,” he said.

The Speaker has also assured staff of the assembly that issues relating to their welfare and working conditions would continue to receive the necessary attention.

“As it is the leadership of the Assembly is working very hard to ensure that the casual workers engaged by the House are given permanent and pensionable employment,” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi has urged the staff of the House to not only support the leadership of the House but discharge their duties selflessly and conscientiously.

He also advised members who lost out during the primaries not to lose hope, adding that the sacrifices which they have made would not go in vain.

“I am constrained to observe the failure of some stakeholders in connivance with some faceless people in some of the constituencies to return Hon. Members as their candidates in APC in the forthcoming 2023 house of Assembly elections.

“Indeed my sense of disquiet is informed by the fact that having acquired themselves with such a level of distinction, the principle of reciprocity should have resulted in Hon Members being automatically endorsed as candidates of the APC.

“However, as we are all men of faith, it is Incumbent on us to accept what happened as the will of God, I will therefore urge those of us who lost the primaries not to lose hope as the sacrifices which they made will not go in vain.

Earlier, Hon Umar Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the House to proceed on 6 weeks recess beginning from today Wednesday and resume on 20th July 2022 to immediately embark on an oversight function for two weeks.

Hon Abel Yakubu Bala, the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion for the House to proceed on recess.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .