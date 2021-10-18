From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Monday passed two bills into law in order to address emergency situations and boost the state’s revenue base.

The two bills are “Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency and for Other Matter Related Thereto” ane “A Bill for a Law to Provide for Levying and Collection of Radio and Television Licence Rates by Nasarawa State, Regulate the Administration of Radio and Television Licence Rates and for Connected Purposes”.

Speaker of the House Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced the passage of the two bills into law during the House proceedings.

He said that the two bills if assented to by Governor Abdullahi Sule would not only boost the revenue base of the state but would also improve the standard of living.

‘A Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency and for Other Matter Related Thereto read for the third time and pass.

‘A Bill for a Law to Provide for Levying and Collection of Radio and Television Licence Rates by Nasarawa State, Regulate the Administration of Radio and Television Licence Rates and for Connected Purposes is read for the third time and pass,’ he said.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to produce clean copies of the bills for the governor’s assent.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga (APC- Awe North), the Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for the two bills to scale third readings.

Hon Abel Bala (PDP- Nassarawa Eggon West), the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motions.

The House unanimously passed the two bills into law.

In the same vein, A Bill for a Law to Establish Customary Courts Law and Other Related Matters Thereto, Sponsored by Hon John Osewu (APC- Doma South) scaled first reading.

The Speaker slated Nov 1 for the second reading of the bill.

Furthermore, the House received the report of the House Standing Committee on Finance and Appropriation on a Bill for a Law to issue out the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State (Supplementary Appropriation Bill) of N 5, 975, 076, 812.86 only and a virement (Re- Allocation/Adjustment) of N2, 690, 023,000 only for the services of Nasarawa State Government as presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Aliyu Dogara( APC- Wamba).

The Speaker scheduled Wednesday, Oct 20 for further deliberation on the report.

