The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Monday passed ” a bill for a Law for the Establishment of College of Education, Akwanga, in order to give it a legal backing and complete autonomy to enhance educational standard in the institution.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for its passage.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that the bill is seeking to expand the institution to enable it to collaborate with other degree awarding institutions.

“The bill also seeks to enable the students of College of Education, Akwanga, get degree certificates with the affiliated universities.

‘” it provides for the complete autonomy of the institution where the college will employ, promote and discipline its staff.

” Appointment of the Institution’s Provost will be within the College’s circle with minimum of a doctorate degree and five-year experience

“The Governing Council of the institution should comprise of the host community, Allumunia association, woman of higher repute and Deputy Provost of the institution, among others,” he said

The Speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

Earlier, Tunga while moving the motion for the passage of the bill, urged his colleagues to support the bill for third reading considering its benefit to societal development.

The Minority Leader of the House, Mr Danladi Jatau, seconded the motion for the passage of the bill.

The House unanimously passed the bill into third reading.

In a related development, the House adopted the report of the House Standing Committee on Capital Market, Commerce and Industries on a Bill for a Law for the Establishment of Nasarawa State Hotel Licensing Board and for other Matters Connected Thereto as Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi slated Dec. 16 for its third reading. (NAN)