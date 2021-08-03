The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed a Bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Lafia, and for Other Matters Related Thereto.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this after Mr Daniel Ogazi, the Deputy Majority Leader, moved a motion for the bill to scale third reading during plenary on Tuesday in Lafia.

Abdullahi said that the bill, if finally asented to by Gov. Abdullahi Sule, would provide a ground for training and continuing education for the existing nursing and midwifery manpower.

“The college will train the needed Nursing and Midwifery manpower to the highest standard in the health sector.

“To promote, through teaching, research and other means, the advancement of knowledge and its practical application to the needs of the state.

“To organise from time to time in service vocational courses for serving nurses, midwives and other relevant medical and health personnel on hospital and patient management, medical, health, computer science and technology, among other benefits,” he said.

He also said that the bill would boost health manpower development in the state, if finally asented to by the governor.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean coy of the bill for the governor’s necessary action.

Earlier, Ogazi had moved a motion for the passage of the bill into third reading.

Mr Luka Zhekaba, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill into third reading.

Meanwhile, the House deliberated on report of its Standing Committee on Works and Transport on a Bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Infrastructure Maintenance and Haulage Fee and for Other Matters Connected Thereto.

The speaker slated Aug. 9 for the third reading of the bill after Ogazi moved a motion for the adoption of the report, which was seconded by Zhekaba. (NAN)

