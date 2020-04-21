The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has passed a bill to establish the Nasarawa State Environment Law and other connected purposes.

The bill if assented to by the governor would ensure a clean and hygienic environment for the overall development of the state and the country at large.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi announced the passage of the bill after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the bill to scale third reading.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Danladi Jatau during the House proceedings in Lafia on Tuesday.

He said that the importance of clean environment to societal development could not be overemphasised, hence the need for the passage of the bill.

“A Bill for a law to establish the Nasarawa State Environment Law and other connected purposes thereof for third reading and passed.

“This is to enable citizens develop positive attitudes toward maintaining a clean and hygienic environment in the state.

“As the importance of clean environment to societal development could not be overemphasised,” he said.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

In a related development, the Speaker also slated Wednesday for the third reading of a bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa State Geographic Information Service. (NAN)