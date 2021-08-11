From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has passed into law a Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-Enact the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Financial Management Law 2021 and for Other Related Matters.

Speaker of the House Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced the passage of the bill into law after Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion to that effect during the House proceedings in Lafia on Wednesday.

The speaker said that the financial autonomy of the House was to ensure transparency, accountability and good governance in the state.

‘The purpose of the bill is to grant real financial autonomy to the state House of Assembly.

‘This is our bill. I appreciate you all for your commitment to enable the bill sees the light of the day,’ he said.

Abdullahi directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Governor Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Majority Leader Hon Tanko Tunga moved a motion for the bill to scale third reading.

Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Deputy Minority Leader, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill into law.

Similarly, the House also passed into law A Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Urban and Regional Planning Board and for Other Purposes Connected Therewith after Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law which was seconded by Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Minority Leader of the House.

The Speaker said that the bill if finally assented to by the governor would ensure proper and good development plan in the state.

He then directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

The House unanimously passed the bill into law.

Further more, the speaker committed a Bill for a Law to Provide for Management of Funds Accruing to the Nasarawa State Judiciary from the Consolidated Revenue Funds of Nasarawa State and all Other Services to Ensure Accountability, Transparency, Effective and Efficient Utilisation of Funds and for Other Matters Connected Therewith to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation in conjunction with the House Committee on Public Account to work on the bill and report to the House on September 13.

This was after Hon Tunga moved a motion for the second reading of the bill which was seconded by Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Minority Leader of the House.

The speaker slated September 13 for the deliberation of report of the joint committee on Housing and Environment/ Health on a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency and for Other Matters Related Thereto.

