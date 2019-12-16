The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed a bill for a Law for the Establishment of the state’s Hotel Licensing Board to regulate activities of hotels and boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced the passage of the bill after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the passage on Monday in Lafia.

Abdullahi said that the bill, if finally assented to by the governor, would regulate the activities of hotels across the state for development to thrive.

“This bill will also boost the security and the revenue base of the state if finally assented to by the executive governor.

“The bill is very important to the development of the state, hence the need for its passage,’’ he said.

Abdullahi directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

Earlier, Tunga (APC – Awe North) while moving the motion for the bill, called on his colleagues to support it, considering its importance to societal development.

The Minority Leader, Mr Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West), seconded the motion for the third reading of the bill.

In a related development, the House has adopted the report of its Joint Committee on Public Complaints, Petitions and Security/Judiciary, Ethics and Privileges on a Bill for Law to criminalise Kidnapping and for Connected Purposes Therewith.

The speaker slated Dec. 23 for the third reading of the bill, which recommended death penalty for kidnappers in the state.

Similarly, a Bill for a Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Fiscal Responsibility Commission Law (2013) scaled second reading at the floor of the House.

The Speaker committed the bill to the Standing Committee on Finance and Appropriation and directed the committee to report back on Dec. 18. (NAN)