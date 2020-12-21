The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill of N115. 72 billion.

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill during proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

Balarabe said the House jerked up the budget by N2.8 billion from the N112.92 billion presented to it for consideration and approval by Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

He thanked members of the assembly for supporting and giving the much needed cooperation to allow the bill to be passed into third reading.

” It is very salient for the House to review some allocations due to their importance, for example, under the Nasarawa State University, the introduction of Engineering and Medical School caused the increase of their allocation .

” This and many other factors necessitated the increase.

” A Bill for a law to Authorise the issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state (Appropriation) the sum of N115, 722, 814, 643.31k , only, for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of 12 months.

” Commencing from 1st January, 2021 and ending 31st December, 2021, read for the third term and passed.

” N53, 464,156, 917, only, as recurrent expenditure and N55, 240,925,695 only, as capital expenditure.

” The sum of N7,017,732,031, only, as Consolidated Revenue Funds Charges,” he said.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the Governor’s assent.

Earlier, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law.

Mr Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader of the House, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill for the governor’s assent

News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that,Gov. Sule had on Nov. 17 presented the 2021 budget proposal of N112. 92 billion to the legislature for consideration and approval. (NAN)