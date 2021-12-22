From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has jerked up the 2022 appropriation bill from the initial N109.8 billion presented to the House for consideration and approval by Governor Abdullahi Sule to N114.3 billion.

Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced the passage of the budget into law after Hon Daniel Ogazi, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion to that effect which was seconded by the Minority Leader Hon. Abel Bala during the House proceedings today in Lafia.

The speaker said the increase of the 2022 appropriation bill was as a result of an upward review of some sectorial allocations due to their importance and for the overall development of the State.

Balarabe Abdullahi appreciated members for their commitment and hard work in ensuring speedy passage of the budget.

‘A Bill for a law to Authorize the issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State (Appropriation Bill) of the sum of N114,287,447,524.06 only for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of 12 months, commencing from 1st January 2022 ending 31st December 2022, is read for the third time and passed,’ the Speaker said.

‘N73,868,482,458.05. only as recurrent expenditure and N40,418,965,066.01 only as capital expenditure.’

The Speaker said that those consultants on revenue engaged by MDAs that do not add value to the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) should be laid off.

‘There should be better understanding between all MDAs on the mode and better way of achieving Government policies and programmes,’ he said

The Speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Governor Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Hon Daniel Ogazi (APC – Kokona East), the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law.

Hon Abel Bala (PDP – Nassarawa Eggon West), the Minority Leader of the House, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the budget into law.

On Dec 9, Governor Abdullahi Sule had presented the 2022 budget proposal of N109.8 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

It consists of Recurrent expenditure of N70,891,582,458.57 representing 64.56 % while capital expenditure stands at 38,909,942,420.92, representing 35.44%.

Similarly, the Speaker has announced that the House has proceeded on its Christmas Recess to resume on February 10, 2022.