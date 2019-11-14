Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed into law a supplementary budget of N4.67billion for the 2019 fiscal year.

Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced the approval of the budget after Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga moved the motion that the bill be passed into law.

The speaker urged the executive to ensure proper use of the funds for projects that would impact on lives of citizens.

He commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and other members of the House for their cooperation in approving the supplementary budget.

The speaker said, the governor submitted the supplementary budget for approval by the House in order to complete some ongoing projects. He also said the supplementary budget would assist execute projects that that have direct bearing on the lives of people.

“A bill for the law to issue out of Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state(Supplementary Appropriation) of N4,668,169,203 has been passed into law. The virement allocation/adjustment of N3, 107, 156, 220 only for the services of Nasarawa State government for the period of two months commencing November 1 – December 31,” he said.