From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed N 5.98billion 2021 supplementary budget into law.

Rt.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced the passage of the bill into law after Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion to that effect during the House proceedings in Lafia today.

Balarabe Abdullahi commended the members for their commitment in ensuring the speedy passage of the bill into law.

The speaker said that the supplementary bill if assented to was to ensure the completion of ongoing projects in the state.

” The total size of the Supplementary budget stand at N5, 975, 076, 812.86 only with a recurrent expenditure of N3, 620, 618, 735.86 only while capital expenditure is N2, 354, 458, 077) only

” A Bill for a Law to issue out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State ( Supplementary Appropriation Bill) of the sum of N5, 975, 076, 812.86 and a virement ( Re- Allocation/ Adjustment ) of 2,690,023,000 only for the services of Nasarawa State Government is read for the third time and pass,” he said.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Gov. Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga ( APC- Awe North) , the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the bill to pass third reading.

Hon. Abel Bala ( PDP- Nassarawa Eggon West) , the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill into law.

It would be recalled that on Dec.31, 2020 Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has signed the state N115.7 billion 2021 budget into law.

He said that the signing of the budget tagged ‘Budget of Economic Recuperation’ would enable the state to begin the constitutional 12-months Budget circle, starting from Jan.1 and ending on Dec. 31.

It would also be recalled that the Governor had on Nov.17 presented a budget of N112.9 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The lawmakers however, raised the amount to N115.7 billion representing 2.48 per cent increase.