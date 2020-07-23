Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Thursday has passed the revised 2020 budget of N62.96billion into law.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage after the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Tanko Tunga moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Hon Danladi Jatau.

The speaker said that the passage of the revised 2020 budget into law tagged “Budget of Inclusive Development” was due to the importance of budget to the development of the state.

“A bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa State 2020 appropriation bill of N62,968,348, 138.00 only for the services of Nasarawa State has passed third reading.

“This comprises N31,943,912,285.00 billion only as recurrent expenditure while N26,465,632,374.00 billion only as capital expenditure and the consolidated revenue fund charges is N4,558,803,479.00 billion, only”.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi said that efforts should be intensified to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to complement the statutory allocation to the state.

He commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and other members for their commitments in ensuring the bill sees the light of the day.

“I appreciate all of you for your commitment and for the passion you have for the people of the state”, he said.

The Speaker there and then directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the Governor Abdullahi Sule for assent.

It would be recalled that on July 20, 2020, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has transmitted a revised 2020 budget of N62.96billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval which was due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the World economy.

December 4th 2019, Nasarawa State Governor has presented a 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion to the Assembly for consideration and approval, tagged “Budget of Inclusive Development” where he said that it was anchored on his administration’s policy of transparency, accountability and prudence.

The State Assembly swiftly passed the appropriation bill into law onDecember 23rd 2019 after raising it from N100.5 billion to N108.4 billion.