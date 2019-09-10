Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has raised the alarm over the presence of ghost workers on the payroll of some Local Government Councils.

It also said its recent findings revealed various arbitrary promotions of staff in local governments’ in the state.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi stated this, yesterday, during deliberations on a report by a committee set up by the House to probe staff salaries and other finances of local governments in the state.

He alleged that the committee discovered that some persons were siphoning money from the state using non-existing workers, even as he faulted the failure of the state to carry out an audit on local government finances in the past the years.

The speaker also said that the state assembly would not fold its hands to see local government system collapse, assuring that any one found to have been complicit in the discovered graft would be prosecuted.

The speaker said that the assembly recommended the separation of the Nasarawa Pension Bureau (NPB) from the Local Government Pension Bureau, and that each bureau should have its own Director-General and staff.