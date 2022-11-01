From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has received the report of the House Standing Committee on Youths and Sports on a Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of Nasarawa State Youths Development Commission, Implementation of Sustainable Youths Policy and Other Matters Connected Therewith.

The report was presented by Hon Musa Salihu Iyimoga, the Chairman House Committee on Youths and Sports.

The House also recieved the report of the House Standing Committee on Housing and Environment on a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Erosion, Watershed Management and Climate Change Agency ( NASEWMCCA) and other Matters Connected Therewith.

And the report was presented by Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Chairman House Committee on Housing and Environment.

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House received the report of the two bills respectively during the House proceedings today in Lafia.

“I will slate 21st November, 2022 for the deliberation of the report of the House Standing Committee on Youths and Sports on a Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of Nasarawa State Youths Development Commission, Implementation of Sustainable Youths Policy and Other Matters Connected Therewith,” he said.

The Speaker also slated November 22nd, 2022 for the deliberation of the report of the House Standing Committee on Housing and Environment on a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Erosion, Watershed Management and Climate Change Agency ( NASEWMCCA) and other Matters Connected Therewith.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has congratulated Hon Mohammed Ibrahim Alkali, member representing Lafia North Constituency at the state legislature over his victory at the Federal High Court, Lafia as the authentic APC candidate for Lafia North constituency come 2023.

” I have just received report indicating that Hon Mohammed Ibrahim Alkali of Lafia North constituency has won his case as the APC candidate for Lafia North Constituency in 2023 general election.

“We the Honourable members are congratulating Hon Alkali over his victory at the court,” he said.