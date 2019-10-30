The Nasarawa State House of Assembly committee on Youths and Sport has pledged to prioritize sporting activities in the state.

The chairman of the committee, Mr Salihu Musa-Iyimoga (ZLP-Doma North), stated this on Wednesday when the committee visited the office of the Nasarawa State United Football Club in Lafia.

He said that sports promote unity and peaceful co-existence among the people of diverse ethnic, religious and political groups across the country.

“We are here to assess the activities of the state Football United Club with the view of addressing any challenge if discovered.

“We will collaborate with you to ensure the development of sporting activities in the state for the benefit of our youths, other citizens and for the overall development of the state and the country at large.

“This is because sports is a veritable tools for national development as it would enable the youths to discover and to as well showcase their hidden talents.

“Sports also promote love, unity, peaceful co-existence among the youths irrespective of affiliations,” he said.

The chairman assured residents of the assembly’s readiness to make sporting activities a priority while soliciting for support from all and sundry to enable them succeed in the task ahead of them.

Responding, Abdullahi Osanga, the Chairman of the Club, hailed the committee for the visit and assured them of his readiness to take sporting activities to greater height in the state. (NAN)