Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Dogo Shammah and eight others for swearing in as commissioners.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, had on October 16, presented 15 commissioner designates to the House for confirmation.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced during plenary in Lafia, yesterday, that nine persons had been screened.

Those screened included Ahmed Yahaya, Philip Dada, Othman Adam, Abdulkarim Kana, Obadiah Boyi, Yusuf Turaki, Salihu Alizaga, and Otaki Allahnanah.

The Speaker urged them to work assiduously to develop the economy of the state. He also urged Shammah to tackle the issue of fake news if is posted to the Ministry of Information. Speaking during his screening, Shammah said fake news was destroying the media industry and sowing disunity in the country.

He describe fake news as time bomb waiting to explode unless urgent measures were taken to diffuse it.

Shammah said journalists must always cross check their facts before going to press.

The screening of the remaining six commissioner nominees has been slated for October 22. Those to be screened are Haruna Ogbole, Ibrahim Ekye, Mrs Fati Sabo, Abubakar Imam, Hajiya Halima Jabiru, and Mohammed Aliyu.