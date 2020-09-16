Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly have thrown their unalloyed support to the industrialisation policy of Gov. Abdullahi Sule in order to boost the State socio-economic activities and improve the living standard of the citizens.

In line with the above, the House has fixed Monday next week to pass into law a bill to establish the Nasarawa State Investment and Development Agency, charged with the responsibility among other things to promote, facilitate and coordinate investment in the State.

The Speaker, RT. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, stated this after members deliberated on a report by the House standing committee on Capital Market, Commerce and Industries on the said bill.

The House leader, Hon Tanko Tunga, who led the debate appealed to his colleagues to give their necessary support and adopt the recommendations of the bill.

Tunga’s motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Hon Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West) and members unanimously adopted the report.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi commended members for their zeal to support Gov Sule to succeed and their quest to give the people of the state adequate representation, said the bill if finally passed, will improve on the lives of the people of the State and the country in general.

“This bill if finally passed into law will boost the state socio -economic activities, attract more investors, improve IGR and will as well improve on the standard of living of the people of the state,” he said.

Monday, September 21, 2020 as set for the third reading of the bill and its passage accordingly.