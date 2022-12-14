From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Youth and Sports Development has summoned the contractor handling the upgrade of Lafia City Stadium to appear tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, 2022, to give an explanation on the slow pace of work at Lafia City Stadium.

Hon Musa Salihu Iyimoga, the Chairman of the Committee announced the summon when the management of the Ministry of Youth and Sports appeared before the committee on its 2023 budget defence today in Lafia.

Iyimoga said that the invitation of the contractor was to give him the opportunity to explain why the upgrade of Lafia City Stadium awarded about two years ago is yet to be completed.

“Ours is to ensure that the right thing is done for the development of the state.

“We learnt that the upgrade of the Lafia City Stadium was awarded last year and yet the work is not completed.

“There is a slow pace of the upgrade work. It is in view of this that I want to invite the contractor handling the project to appear before this committee tomorrow, Thursday,” he said.

He commended the ministry for averagely performing well in 2022 and called on them to do more.

He assured of the committee’s commitment to supporting the ministry to success.

The chairman also assured Governor Abdullahi Sule of the House’s readiness to synergize with him in order to promote youth and sporting activities in the state.

Earlier, Hon Isaac Lucky Yargwa, the Commissioner of the Ministry lauded Gov. Sule and the committee for giving their attention to youth and sporting programmes in the state.

Yargwa said that Gov. Sule’s effort on youth development has improved on the standard of living of the youths and other citizens of the state.

“His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi Sule has done well and still doing well in the promotion of youths and sporting activities in the state.

“I also want to commend you for always standing behind us by supporting our activities to succeed at all times, ” he said

The Commissioner said that N208 million was the contract sum for the upgrade of the Lafia City Stadium.

“Out of the contract sum, N100 million was released to the contractor,” he said.

The Commissioner assured of his readiness to promote youth and sporting activities considering their importance to the development of youths and the state at large.