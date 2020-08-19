Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday swore in Hon Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba (APC) as new member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency following the death of the member representing the constituency at the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30.

Speaker of the Assembly Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, while swearing in the new member during the House proceedings in Lafia, expressed optimism that the new lawmaker would provide quality leadership to his constituents and the state at large.

The speaker urged lawmakers to guide and extend their hands of friendship to the new member to enable him succeed.

“I have no doubt of your capacity as you are going to provide quality leadership to your people and the state at large.

“We pray God to continue to give you good and sound health to enable you discharge your duties effectively.,” he said.

Hon Balarabe Abdullahi also urged the new member to be guided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the House rules in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the state.

He assured the new member of the Assembly’s support and cooperation to enable him succeed.

It would be recalled that on Aug. 9th,2020, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba, the winner of the bye-election for the Nasarawa Central State Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Mr Iliyasu Umar, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer while announcing the result of the bye-election said the APC candidate scored 7,475 to defeat Mr Bage Nuhu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who got 4,608 votes.

In another development, a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Mortgage Board to Regulate Mortgages, Foreclosure and Enforcement in Real Property and for Other Connected Purpose scaled second reading during the House Proceedings.

Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the bill to scale second reading and it was seconded by Hon Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader of the House.

The speaker commits the bill to the House Committee on Capital Market and Urban Development to work and submit its report on Monday September 7th.