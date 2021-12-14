From Abel Leonard, lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has assured that the House will do all it takes to ensure speedy passage of the 2022 budget before the end of this month for the overall interest and benefit of the state.

The speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi gave the assurance while inspecting the ongoing 2022 budget defence of various House Standing Committees with Government Ministries, Departments, Agencies ( MDAs) and Parastatals at the assembly complex in Lafia on Tuesday.

” I have been going round because I have a target, my target is to ensure that I pass the 2022 budget before the end of the year.

” I have made my position very clear during my speech at budget presentation last week that I want cooperation between the House and MDAs so that we should be able to pass the budget at a good time.

” So it is my duty to go round and to see whether what I instructed is adhered to and I am pleased to inform you that at the course of my going round, I discovered that most of my committees are working and are attending to MDAs to ensure that we pass the budget at a very good time for the benefit of our state and our people.

” The life of our people depends in the budget, Government cannot be able to do anything without following the budget provisions, so in the part of the House we have responsibility for our people and for the state.

” This budget is very key and important, that is why we are going up and down to deliver on our mandates “the speaker added.