From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has slated Nov 14, 2022, for the third reading of a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Infectious Disease and Research Centre ( NASIDARC) and Other Matters Connected Therein.

Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced this after deliberation and adoption of the NASIDARC bill report during the House proceedings in Lafia today.

The Speaker said that the bill has many benefits if finally scaled third reading and pass into law.

“The benefits include employment generation and will also improve on the health status of the people of the state and other Nigerians.

The Speaker said that the agency was to detect, prevent and control diseases in the State.

In a similar vein, the assembly has also today received the report of the House Standing Committee on Information on a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Information Technology Development Agency.

The Speaker received the report after Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, Chairman of the Committee presented the report during the House proceedings today in Lafia.

Omadefu (APC Keana) reads out the contents of the report and recommendations therein.

The Speaker slated Nov 14, 2022, for the deliberation of the report of the bill.

“I will slate 14th of November, 2022 for the deliberation of the report,” he said.

Earlier, Hon Umar Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the bill on NASIDARC to be adopted for third reading which was seconded by Hon Daniel Ogazi, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House.