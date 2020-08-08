Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has expressed dismay over the activities of the Executive Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area, Hon Mohammed Sani Otto.

The House said it has been monitoring Otto’s actions for some time, alleging that the Local Government chairman has exhibited a high level of disloyalty to the State Government.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, said the House will call him to order, noting that Otto is paying more allegiance to former SSG Ahmed Aliyu Tijani against the State Government and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

‘As for the Chairman of Nasarawa LGA we are quite aware of his actions and inactions, we are going to take appropriate actions and position against him.

‘For a long time now, we have been monitoring all he is doing right from the beginning to the end of this matter and I assured you appropriate actions must be taking against him because he is a chairman of a Local Government and we expect much from him,’ the Speaker said.

He said the body language of the Chairman of Nasarawa LGA during the court sitting yesterday at Akwanga, was a clear indication that the Chairman was fully behind the ousted SSG, Ahmed Tijani Aliyu.

‘In fact, if you look critically at what happened in Akwanga yesterday, you will know that they are already aware about the outcome of that judgment because the Chairman of Nasarawa LG mobilised praise singers and drummers to celebrate their victory, they are already aware of what the outcome of the judgment will be…,’ the Speaker added.