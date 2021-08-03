From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has directed its House Committee on Education, Science and Technology to investigate alleged employment of 366 secondary school teachers by the Office of the State Accountant General.

Speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi gave the directive after the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Daniel Ogazi, raised the alarm on Matters of Public Interest during the House proceedings in Lafia, yesterday.

Ogazi told the House that there was no provision in the 2021 budget for the employment of secondary school teachers and wondered why such employment took place without due process.

“We have carried out our oversight functions and it is on this note that we discovered this purported employment of 366 secondary school teachers. There should be advertisement of vacancies where applicants will apply and be screened for jobs through the State Teachers Service Commission TSC. Up till this moment, there is no advertisement of vacancies, but there was employment of 366 secondary school teachers in the state. We have some documents on the purported employment,” he said.

Also speaking during the plenary, Mohammed Omadefu, John Osewu and Mohammed Muluku called for proper investigation into the matter.

Speaker Balarabe said thorough investigation into the alleged illegal employment of teachers would enable the House know the true position of the matter.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.