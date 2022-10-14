From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly, today Wednesday unveiled and launched the House Compendium which chronicles its journey since inception in the in 1999.

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, Speaker of the House in his speech during the Unveiling and Launching of the House Compendium today in Lafia said that the Compendium was a historical record of immense legislative values being the first of its kind in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly since the Advent of democracy.

The Compendium titled ” Nasarawa State House of Assembly Compendium 2022, The Journey So Far, 1999- 2022.

” As you are aware, we are here today, especially to unveil and launch a Compendium on the State legislature.

” This publication sets out to give a synopsis of the major activities, events and people that left indelible impacts on the journey of the state Assembly since its inception in 1999.

” We came here to present to our leaders and by extension the public , a historical record of immense legislative values being the first of its kind in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly since the Advent of democracy.

” Having known fully well that as a leader , three judgements awaits one, that is the judgement of God, the judgement of the people and the judgement of posterity and in my attempt to fulfill my obligations in line with the judgment posterity that await me as a leader of the State Assembly came the idea to do a compendium.

The Speaker also said that the Compendium was his modest contribution and determined attempt to tell the story of the institution and essentially its contributions to the state as an organ of government.

” This effort is to serve as reference materials and working document not only for the House but for the State and the Country as well. So, in a nutshell, both the present and future generations as well as posterity will drink from the fountain of knowledge contained in this important Compendium,” he added.

The Speaker commended his Chief Press Secretary, Jibrn Gwamna and his team that made the Compendium a reality for a job well done.

” My request to the team that will come after us is to enjoin them to maintain the records and to keep updating it, every tenure, or at most at the beginning of a new tenure of a new legislature.

He also appreciated and acknowledged the great efforts of the past Speakers and Honourable Members.

Abdullahi called on the people of the state to without let or hindrance , continue to pray and give their total support and loyalty to Gov.Abdullahi Sule and other leaders in order to take the state to the promised land.

The Speaker assured of the House continued commitment and support to Gov. Sule and other apparatus of government as well as leaders at the national level in attaining the lofty goals, dreams and aspirations of the nation’s founding fathers.

In his speech, Gov. Abdullahi Sule commended the Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi for coming up with this wonderful Compendium idea.

Sule who was represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe described the Assembly Compendium as a historical property and source of inspiration for future generation.

” I want to congratulate the Speaker, principal Officers and Honourable members for putting these material together.

” As this Compendium will not only benefit us only but including our future generations ” he said

He also appreciated the assembly for given his administration all the necessary support and cooperation to succeed and called for its sustainance.

The Governor added that the achievements his administration recorded so far was due to the good working relationship and support of the House and called for its sustenance.

He also thanked the judicial arm and other people of the state for supporting his administration to succeed and called on them to sustain the tempo.

On his part, Dr Musa Ahmed Mohammed, the Chairman of the Occasion and former Speaker of the third and fourth Assembly while declaring the event open appreciated the Speaker for coming up with the Compendium to serve as reference materials in the state.

He also appreciated both the executive and legislative arm for maintaining good and cordial working relationship which lead to marvelous peace and development being enjoyed in the state.

” On behalf of the members of the Fourth Assembly, we are all aware of the impeachment move against the former Governor, Umar Tanko Almakura even though it was the power of constitution that came into played during that time.

” But I want to say, we are sorry to the people of Nasarawa State as it will slow down development if the impeachment was successful,” he said .

The Former Speaker urged the present Assembly to give the executive arm of government their total support and cooperation to succeed.

In their goodwill messages, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage ( Rtd) represented by BarrJoel Aninge, the Odyong Nyankpa, Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu, the Chief Judge of the state, Hon Abdulhamid Kwara, the former Majority Leader of the House, Dr John Mamman, the state APC Chairman all commended the Speaker Balarabe for bringing this wonderful idea and for a job well done.

They said that the Compendium would serve as reference materials for present and generation yet on born.

They urged him to continue with the good work he is doing for the people of the state.

In his vote of thanks, Hon.Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House thanked all those who came from far and near to witness the event and wished them safe journey to their various destinations.

It would be reported that the event had in attendance, APC Chairman in the State Dr John Mamman, APC Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Bello, state Executive Council members, local government Chairmen, Heads of Institutions, Agencies, Boards and politicians,

The event was well attended by former and present members of the House and it serves as a re-union forum.

Just as Isa Kungar Cultural troop in the state entertained guests with different dances.