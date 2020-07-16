Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Chairman, House Committee on Works and Transport at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon.Abdulaziz Suleiman Danladi has urged Governor Abdullahi Sule to complete the abundoned 65 kilometers Kwandare-Keffi Road.

He stated this today when he led other members of the committee on an oversight visit to the road.

The lawmaker who is representing Keffi East Constituency at the State Assembly wondered why work on the road has stopped.

He urged the that if the road is completed will ease the traffic jam on the overcrowded Lafia-Akwanga-Keffi road.

Hon. Abdulaziz Suleiman Danladi again noted that, the road will also provide easy access to the Lafia Airport in kwandare when completed.

Accordingly, the lawmaker stressed that the Kwandare-Keffi road when completed, it will boost the socio-economic activities of communities along the road thereby improving the revenue profile of the state.

He appealed to the state government under the leadership of Engr Abdullahi Sule to consider completing the road despite the paucity of fund to achieve it’s target of one of the top economy states in the country.

Earlier, the Assistant Manager Triacta, Engineer Akin Fagbhon who received the House Committee on Works and Transport on behalf of the construction company, attributed the stoppage of work at the site to lack of release of funds by the state government saying, it is the company major constraints that stopped the work.

Engr Akin Fagbhon added that once the government releases the funds, work will resume on the road as he applauded the State House of Assembly’s Committee for it’s concern.