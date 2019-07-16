Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged Governor, Abdullahi Sule to redouble his efforts at ending insecurity in the state.

The Assembly passed this resolution yesterday during its sitting in Lafia and called on the governor to organise a peace and security submit over rising cases of insecurity across the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced this while responding to a concern raised by the representative of Kokona East, Daniel Ogazi.

“The issue of peace and security is very important, it is on this note that we are urging Governor Sule, as a matter of urgency, to organise security submit in the state where these issues will be extensively discussed” the speaker said.

He also read a letter from the state secretariat of the All Progressigves Congress (APC) appointing Tanko Tunga (Awe North) as the Majority Leader, Muluku Aggah (Nasarawa Eggon West) as Majority Whip , Daniel Ogazi (Kokona East) Deputy Majority Leader while Mohammed Alkali (Lafia North) emerged as Majority whip.

The PDP also submitted the names of Danladi Jatau (Kokona West) as Minority Leader , Yakubu Abel Bala (Nasarawa West) Minority Whip, Luka Zhekaba (Obi 2) was nominated as Deputy Minority Leader and the youngest member from Zenith Labour Party, ZLP Musa Iyimoga (Doma North) emerged Deputy Minority Whip.