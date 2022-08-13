From Abel Leonard, Nasarawa

Association of Friends of Police have commended it’s patron, Dr Samson Adegoke for his several impactful support to the less privileged in the society, especially in Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state.

Mr Ibrahim Babayo, National Chairman of the association made this known in Keffi on Saturday during a courtesy call on the patron to celebrate with him on his successful retirement as a civil servant.

Babayo said Adegoke who retired as a Director of Finance and Accounts at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi after a meritorious 35 years of service has contributed immensely to the upliftment of the less privileged in the society, especially in Keffi.

He appreciated God for a life well spent by the retiree whom he revealed had touched the lives of the less privileged across board.

“Dr. Samson Adewole Adegoke according to available reports which we can also attest to is that he singlehandedly established Outsource Contractors, FMC Keffi and also touched the lives of the downtrodden in the society among others.

“He retired meritoriously and for some of us that have been with him, his retirement has increased his strength to serve Nigeria and beyond positively” he said.

Also in their separate encomiums to the retiree during the visit CSP Zakari Musa the DPO of Uke in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State and the Pastor of First Baptist Church, Keffi Rev. Dr. Babatunde Taiwo prayed for Dr. Adegoke to succeed in his future endeavors.

They urged him to maintain the sustainability of the association and families he has built over the years and continue with his philanthropy to the less privileged.

In his response Dr. Samson Adegoke who was amongst the pioneer Staff of Federal Medical Center, Keffi and rose to the position of Director of Accounts and Supply where he served for eight years and subsequently retained in the same capacity for another four years on contract basis, thanked God for sustaining him in all ramifications up to his successful retirement.

He also appreciated God for using him to touch the lives of many and the support of colleagues and friends in that regard and pledged not to relent even in retirement.

“We thank Almight God for everything and may his name be glorified. Most of the things that have been said about me were just been said and it is to the glory of God because I don’t really know how so many of those things were achieved.

“As for my work, whatever I achieved during my 12 years tenure as the Director of Account and Supply of FMC, Keffi has been through collective efforts of both the management and staff of the center as well as you the stakeholders of the center. By God’s grace this relationship will keep on going, infact,it will even wax stronger” he stressed.

Daily Sun reports that highlights of the visit included presentation of a letter of commendation to the retiree, exchanged of pleasantry and group photos.