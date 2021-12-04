From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Academic Staff Union, Nasarawa state University keffi branch, under the Abuja zone has threatens to commence industrial action if the Nasarawa state government fails to implement the Memorandum of Action signed by both parties.

Disclosing this on Friday, is the Chairperson of the Union, Dr. Samuel Emmanuel Alu at the University conference hall keffi, Nasarawa state saying the union had signed a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with the Nasarawa state government in 2016.

The chairperson noted that the State Government and Council of the University had signed the memorandum of Action leading to the suspension of the 2016 strike action in June 2016 and the recently agreed Earned Academic Allowance (EAA).

Over 5 years on, Dr. Alu said the Government of Nasarawa State has reneged on its promises to the Union, adding that the government should honour its promises to the Union on the immediate taking up of the University staff salary in full, mainstreaming of the agreed EAA of its members, payment of the arrears of the EAA that has accumulated into years, among others.

“More worrisome, is the fact that the University Management has for over four (4) years now, mainstreamed the Excess Workload of other sister unions within the same university leaving out that of ASUU. The Union therefore, condemns in strong terms this unjust treatment unleashed on its members.” he said

He further added that other demands of the Union that Government must also address as a matter of urgency include: funding of the University, Domestication and Implementation of Compulsory Retirement Age (70 years) of Academic Staff (Professorial Cadre), Downward review of the high tax regime, Commencement of Government’s NUPEMCO contributions to the scheme as stipulated by the Pension Act (The Amendment of Decree

and The Pension Act of 2004 that increased the retirement age of the Professorial cadre from 65 to 70 years).

“Passage into Law and subsequent establishment of Nasarawa State Tertiary Education Agency (NASTEA) in order to cater for non-capital project needs of all State-owned tertiary Education institutions in the State (Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, College of Agriculture, Lafia, College of Education, Akwanga, School of Nursing, Lafia and College of Health Technology, Keffi among others).”

Dr. Alu further said there is a clear evidence, from the foregoing, that the Government of Nasarawa State is precipitating yet another round of industrial crisis in the State University, Keffi by the non-release of outstanding EAA, and Mainstreaming of the EAA to salaries as it is the case in other sister unions on campus.

“By the ongoing attitude of Government to the MoAs and MoUs, ASUU NSUK can no longer guarantee industrial harmony if the situations do not improve.”

It is worthy of mention and to put straight on record that within 20 years of Nasarawa State University, Keffi existence, ASUU NSUK had had only one unfortunate Industrial Action in 2016.”

“This indicates that the Union in the branch has demonstrated enough maturity, commitment to duty, tolerance and patience which should not be taken for a weakness.”

He therefore informed the general populace especially, stakeholders, parents and students of NSUK should hold the Government and University Administration responsible for the consequences that may arise from the non-implementation of the MoA,