Faith Awa Maji

A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege Opanda in Nasarawa State, Alh. Usman Abdullahi, has urged the Federal and State Governments to adopt new strategy in tackling banditry and other forms of insecurity ravaging the country to bring it to an end.

The traditional ruler said that if tackled, it would go a long way in ensuring peace and speedy development of the country.

Abdullahi made the call while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of the State.

He said that his call for the government at all levels to adopt new strategy in tackling banditry has became imperative considering the incessant activities of bandits that is claiming lives, properties and also has distracted development.

“First and for most, I want to express my appreciation to his Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in tackling insecurity in this area and the state at large.

“He has really show concern about what is happening here. You can see we have military men around and we even have Mobile Police around to help us maintaining peace in this area.

“President Buhari is also doing a lot in this aspect of insecurity, the security agents are not relenting, therefore am making a case for a renew strategy”.

He also noted that government are trying their best as he want them to do more in tackling banditry and other forms of insecurity, otherwise people will run away from this area.

“As this bandits are most occupying the forest between Nasarawa State and Kogi States, they are in large numbers, as there was a time that the military men pushed them out but after the operation they have came back in large numbers and regrouped again” he said.

Abdullahi also explained that the rate of banditry in his domain is similar to what is happening in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States while appealing to the government to take the issue of banditry in his domain with all seriousness.

“Anytime the bandits attacks my area, they will be saying Allahu Kubar Allahu Kubar Allahu Kubar which means that we have another Boko Haram in our forest here”, he added.

He called for all hands to be on deck in order to tackle insecurity in the country, adding that the activities of bandits among other negative acts is affecting the nation’s development negatively.

On Corona virus, the royal father urged his subjects and other Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to government’s directives and other preventive measures against the pandemic in order to remain safe.

He urged his subjects and the people of the State to continue to support Government’s policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.