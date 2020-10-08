Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has tasked the Federal Government and security agencies to be realistic and employ a sincere approach in addressing the security challenges in the country.

The Governor’s advise comes amid concerns about the Federal Government, through its security arms, handling of surging criminality across the country.

Sule said to surmount insecurity and other issues, the Government must be honest in its proactive measures designed to protect lives and property.

The Nasarawa Governor made the observations at a lecture he delivered at the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS), Abuja, addressing participants of the executive intelligence management course 13 and faculty members of the Institute.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, Governor Sule spoke on the theme “Promoting National Security and Sustainable Development: the Nasarawa State Experience.”

‘Nasarawa State Governor Engr Abdullahi Sule is calling for a realistic and honest approach in tackling Nigeria’s many development challenges, especially insecurity,’ the statement read.

‘The Governor recounted how Nasarawa State leveraged on active collaboration with the federal government and security agencies in curbing insecurity.

‘In this regard, he praised President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s security agencies for assisting the state in its fight against violent crimes.

‘The interactive session with participants drawn from 18 agencies in Nigeria as well as Ghana and the Gambia provided Governor Sule with a platform to speak on his administration’s efforts at securing the state and putting in place policies to make it conducive for investors.

‘The Nasarawa State Governor also spoke on the farmers/herders crises, banditry, reforms in the solid mineral sectors and other contemporary challenges,’ the Governor’s spokesman stated.